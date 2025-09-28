UN Leaders Back First Global Declaration on NCDs and Mental Health

World leaders have rallied behind the text of the first-ever United Nations global political declaration on noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health, marking a major milestone in global health governance. The declaration, the result of a five-month intergovernmental negotiation, will be tabled for final adoption at the 80th UN General Assembly in October 2025.

The announcement came during the Fourth UNGA High-level Meeting on NCDs and Mental Health, where heads of state, government leaders, and health ministers gathered to address the urgent and growing burden of chronic diseases and mental health conditions worldwide.

The Global Burden of NCDs and Mental Health

NCDs, including cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory illnesses, and diabetes, are the leading causes of death globally. In 2021 alone, they claimed at least 43 million lives, with 18 million people dying before the age of 70. Alarmingly, 82% of premature deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), highlighting stark inequities in health outcomes.

Meanwhile, mental health disorders affect more than one billion people globally, making them one of the most significant and neglected health challenges of our time.

“NCDs and mental health conditions are rising in every community and country, threatening not only public health but also economic productivity and sustainable development,” noted a UN health official at the meeting.

A New Political Commitment

The declaration, titled “Equity and Integration: Transforming Lives and Livelihoods through Leadership and Action on Noncommunicable Diseases and the Promotion of Mental Health and Well-being”, represents the first integrated global framework to tackle both NCDs and mental health in unison.

Global Targets for 2030

The declaration establishes ambitious global goals, including:

150 million fewer tobacco users .

150 million more people with hypertension under control .

150 million more people with access to mental health care.

These targets are designed to accelerate progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly the goal of reducing premature mortality from NCDs and promoting mental well-being.

Learning from COVID-19 and New Threats

Drawing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, the declaration takes a broader and more inclusive approach to health risks. It expands focus areas to include:

Oral health, lung health, childhood cancers, liver disease, kidney disease, and rare diseases .

Environmental determinants , such as air pollution, unsafe cooking fuels, lead exposure, and hazardous chemicals.

Digital risks, recognizing the growing harms from excessive screen time, harmful online content, social media exposure, and the spread of mis- and disinformation.

Stronger Regulation and Consumer Protection

The declaration signals a stronger regulatory approach by urging countries to:

Address the marketing of e-cigarettes and novel tobacco products .

Introduce stricter controls on unhealthy food marketing to children .

Implement front-of-pack nutritional labeling to guide healthier choices.

Accelerate the elimination of trans fats from food supplies.

Putting People at the Center

Importantly, the text emphasizes the voices and experiences of people living with NCDs and mental health conditions, along with vulnerable populations most at risk. These include climate-affected communities, Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and populations in humanitarian crises.

By integrating equity into commitments, the declaration acknowledges that vulnerable groups often face the greatest barriers to care and the highest disease burdens.

Looking Ahead

If adopted, the political declaration will set a global mandate for integrated action on NCDs and mental health — aligning health policy with sustainable development, climate resilience, and digital safety.

It represents not only a new consensus but also a call to accelerate financing, policy innovation, and international cooperation to combat the world’s most pressing health challenges.