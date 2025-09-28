Left Menu

Toxic Ground: Lead and Uranium Levels Endanger Children in Punjab and Chandigarh

A pilot study reveals alarming levels of lead and uranium in children's blood and groundwater in Punjab and Chandigarh, highlighting a public health crisis. The Punjab State and UT Chandigarh Human Rights Commission demands urgent actions, including comprehensive assessments, remedial strategies, and availability of chelation therapy and proper water systems.

28-09-2025
  • Country:
  • India

A recent pilot study has raised alarm bells by uncovering hazardous levels of lead and uranium in children's blood and groundwater across Bathinda, Rupnagar in Punjab, and Chandigarh.

Conducted by Panjab University's Geo-Environmental Research Laboratory and the Baba Farid NGO, the analysis monitored 149 blood and 137 hair samples of children aged 5-15, alongside 37 groundwater samples from the regions.

The Human Rights Commission of Punjab and Chandigarh declared the findings a public health crisis. They demanded comprehensive plans to address contamination, emphasizing the need for immediate interventions like chelation therapy, establishment of toxicology departments, and thorough inspections of local industries.

