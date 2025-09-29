Empathy in Action: Yogi Adityanath's Immediate Aid to Cancer Patient
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responded promptly to a mother's plea for her son's cancer treatment during a public meeting. Following his instructions, the patient was swiftly transported to a cancer institute. Adityanath's 'Janata Darshan' programme aims to address citizens' grievances, illustrating the government's commitment to public welfare.
In a heartwarming act of compassion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath swiftly responded to a mother's cry for help at a public grievance hearing on Monday.
The distressed mother, hailing from Kanpur's Raipurwa, pleaded for support in treating her young son's cancer. She explained to the chief minister at the 'Janata Darshan' programme how the family could not afford the treatment and lacked an Ayushman card. Moved by her plea, Adityanath arranged immediate medical transportation to the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute, ensuring the patient received quick and necessary care.
The 'Janata Darshan' saw over 50 citizens meet the CM, highlighting issues ranging from illegal construction to financial aid necessities. Adityanath reiterated the government's dedication to serving the public, emphasizing that assisting citizens in need is akin to serving God. Various other concerns, including police, revenue, and electricity, were also addressed during the hearing.
