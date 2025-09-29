Left Menu

Empathy in Action: Yogi Adityanath's Immediate Aid to Cancer Patient

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responded promptly to a mother's plea for her son's cancer treatment during a public meeting. Following his instructions, the patient was swiftly transported to a cancer institute. Adityanath's 'Janata Darshan' programme aims to address citizens' grievances, illustrating the government's commitment to public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:00 IST
Empathy in Action: Yogi Adityanath's Immediate Aid to Cancer Patient
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming act of compassion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath swiftly responded to a mother's cry for help at a public grievance hearing on Monday.

The distressed mother, hailing from Kanpur's Raipurwa, pleaded for support in treating her young son's cancer. She explained to the chief minister at the 'Janata Darshan' programme how the family could not afford the treatment and lacked an Ayushman card. Moved by her plea, Adityanath arranged immediate medical transportation to the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute, ensuring the patient received quick and necessary care.

The 'Janata Darshan' saw over 50 citizens meet the CM, highlighting issues ranging from illegal construction to financial aid necessities. Adityanath reiterated the government's dedication to serving the public, emphasizing that assisting citizens in need is akin to serving God. Various other concerns, including police, revenue, and electricity, were also addressed during the hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italy's Tax Triumph: The Unexpected Surge

Italy's Tax Triumph: The Unexpected Surge

 Global
2
South Africa Boosted by Lood de Jager's Return for Crucial Rugby Clash

South Africa Boosted by Lood de Jager's Return for Crucial Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
3
BJP's Strategic Alliance in Tamil Nadu Tragedy Probe

BJP's Strategic Alliance in Tamil Nadu Tragedy Probe

 India
4
Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025