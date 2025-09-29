Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: India's Mental Health Crisis and the Urgent Need for Action

Over 200 million Indians face untreated mental health issues, creating a significant treatment gap. The India Mental Health Alliance aims to address this by influencing policy and securing funding to build a robust mental health ecosystem. Unaddressed, the issue could cost India over 1 trillion USD by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:28 IST
Bridging the Gap: India's Mental Health Crisis and the Urgent Need for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In India, more than 200 million individuals suffer from mental health issues without receiving adequate care, resulting in a treatment gap reaching up to 95% in certain areas, as reported by the India Mental Health Alliance (IMHA). This gap not only affects individuals but also families, communities, and the national economy.

The World Health Organisation warns that if left unaddressed, mental health conditions might cost India over 1 trillion USD by 2030. The IMHA's inaugural national meeting aimed to mainstream mental health as a significant developmental concern. Prominent figures like Vasvi Bharat Ram and Neha Kirpal emphasized the need for policy influence and unrestricted funding to foster a strong mental health ecosystem.

The gathering included discussions on diverse issues like adolescent wellbeing and the role of philanthropy in mental health infrastructure. A panel on 'Embedding Lived Experience Expertise' highlighted the importance of including individuals with personal experience in shaping mental health systems. Furthermore, the IMHA launched a comprehensive knowledge center to make mental health resources widely accessible.

TRENDING

1
Italy's Tax Triumph: The Unexpected Surge

Italy's Tax Triumph: The Unexpected Surge

 Global
2
South Africa Boosted by Lood de Jager's Return for Crucial Rugby Clash

South Africa Boosted by Lood de Jager's Return for Crucial Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
3
BJP's Strategic Alliance in Tamil Nadu Tragedy Probe

BJP's Strategic Alliance in Tamil Nadu Tragedy Probe

 India
4
Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025