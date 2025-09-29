Bridging the Gap: India's Mental Health Crisis and the Urgent Need for Action

In India, more than 200 million individuals suffer from mental health issues without receiving adequate care, resulting in a treatment gap reaching up to 95% in certain areas, as reported by the India Mental Health Alliance (IMHA). This gap not only affects individuals but also families, communities, and the national economy.

The World Health Organisation warns that if left unaddressed, mental health conditions might cost India over 1 trillion USD by 2030. The IMHA's inaugural national meeting aimed to mainstream mental health as a significant developmental concern. Prominent figures like Vasvi Bharat Ram and Neha Kirpal emphasized the need for policy influence and unrestricted funding to foster a strong mental health ecosystem.

The gathering included discussions on diverse issues like adolescent wellbeing and the role of philanthropy in mental health infrastructure. A panel on 'Embedding Lived Experience Expertise' highlighted the importance of including individuals with personal experience in shaping mental health systems. Furthermore, the IMHA launched a comprehensive knowledge center to make mental health resources widely accessible.