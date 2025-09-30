Left Menu

Rising Child Fatalities in Chhindwara: A Community in Crisis

A suspected kidney infection in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district has claimed the lives of seven children this month. Symptoms include high fever and urination difficulties. Authorities are collecting samples to determine the infection source and have advised transferring severe cases to AIIMS Nagpur for advanced care.

Updated: 30-09-2025 08:28 IST
A suspected kidney infection in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district has led to the deaths of seven children in the past month, according to local officials. The affected areas are primarily Tamia and Koylanchal, where symptoms begin with high fever and difficulty urinating.

Efforts to identify the infection source have ramped up, with water samples collected and sent to Pune for testing. District authorities have instructed medical teams to provide immediate treatment and, if necessary, refer severe cases to AIIMS Nagpur, utilizing air ambulance services when required.

Local health officials are on high alert as a health department team investigates, and residents remain anxious. The Chhindwara collector has assured proactive measures, emphasizing the importance of advanced care for those affected.

