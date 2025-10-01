Left Menu

Cough Syrup Controversy: Probe into Mysterious Child Deaths in India

A suspected link between contaminated cough syrup and child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan has prompted health investigations. The NCDC is testing samples to rule out diseases. The Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation has banned certain syrup batches. Results will guide further actions by state authorities.

  • India

The government's nodal agency for disease surveillance, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has initiated a comprehensive inquiry into the recent child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. These unfortunate incidents are suspected to be linked to the consumption of a contaminated cough syrup, leading to fatal kidney failure among the young victims.

As part of the investigation, NCDC teams have collected crucial water and drug samples from affected areas and hospitals to determine the presence of any infectious diseases. The test results, once available, will be shared with state drug authorities for further action. State drug authorities are concurrently testing drug samples, and their results are anxiously awaited.

In response to the tragic deaths, which included six in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and one in Rajasthan's Sikar district, the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation has already banned the sale and use of 19 syrup batches. The health department has issued advisories to parents, doctors, and medical operators to exercise increased vigilance.

