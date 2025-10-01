Left Menu

Surge in Screwworm Outbreaks Strains U.S.-Mexico Relations

In September, Mexico experienced a 32% rise in screwworm cases, sparking tensions with the U.S., which criticizes Mexico's containment efforts. With the outbreak progressing toward the U.S. border, diplomatic discussions are strained. States like Chiapas and Veracruz saw significant case increases, while U.S. agencies prepare emergency responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:18 IST
Mexico has experienced a 32% increase in screwworm cases in September, escalating tensions with the United States over containment efforts. According to government data, instances rose from 5,086 to 6,703 cases within a month, with the outbreak spreading northward.

This development has exacerbated diplomatic friction between Mexico and the U.S., as the parasite inches closer to the border, prompting accusations from the U.S. regarding Mexico's failure to adequately control the issue. The U.S. has maintained restrictions on Mexican cattle imports since May due to these concerns.

Chiapas remains the hardest-hit area, while cases in Oaxaca rose significantly. The first case was confirmed in Puebla state, indicating the outbreak's concerning spread. In response to the crisis, U.S. agencies are turning to emergency funds to ensure animal health programs can address diseases including screwworm.

