NSE's Landmark CSR Venture: Transforming Cancer Care at Tata Memorial

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has unveiled plans to allocate Rs 380 crore for the development of a cutting-edge facility at Tata Memorial Hospital, designed to advance cancer treatment. This announcement marks a significant step in NSE's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Situated in Navi Mumbai, the 11-storey medical center will feature a multi-speciality hospital block and state-of-the-art bone marrow transplant (BMT) center. It aims to cater to approximately 130,000 outpatient visits and conduct over 600 BMT procedures annually, with operations expected to commence by July 2027.

Partnering with the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), the initiative reflects NSE's dedication to addressing the healthcare needs of cancer patients. Ashishkumar Chauhan, NSE's managing director, highlighted the project's potential to significantly enhance the lives of countless patients each year.

(With inputs from agencies.)