Federal Showdown: Trump Administration Prepares for Possible Layoffs Amid Stalemate

Facing a partial government shutdown, the Trump administration has prepared for potential mass layoffs of federal workers should negotiations with Democrats remain at an impasse, according to White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett. Speaking to CNN, Hassett expressed hope for a resolution, stressing that layoffs are a last resort.

The government shutdown, entering its fifth day, began after Senate Democrats opposed a short-term funding measure. They are pushing for an extension of tax credits under the Affordable Care Act and assurances against unilateral spending cuts by the administration. Meanwhile, President Trump and budget director Russell Vought are aligning strategies amid the standoff.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized the lack of negotiation efforts and President Trump's public behaviors, which he labeled as irresponsible. As the fiscal year commenced on Oct. 1, the political deadlock persists, challenging federal employees' job security and the government's operational continuity.

