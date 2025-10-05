Political Outcry over Alleged Medicine Mishap in Rajasthan
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP government in Rajasthan for alleged child deaths from cough syrup, accusing corruption. Gehlot highlighted the previously successful Congress-initiated free medicine scheme and urged current leadership to scrutinize health initiatives amid government claims of safe medicine reports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday criticized the BJP government in Rajasthan over the alleged deaths of children after consuming cough syrup, accusing them of negligence and corruption.
Gehlot cited the state's prior achievement of implementing a successful free medicine scheme under Congress in 2011 as a contrast.
With three reported child deaths, he urged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to review healthcare initiatives, while the government insists the medicine is safe based on lab tests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara
Tragedy Unveiled: Toxic Cough Syrup Linked to Child Deaths
Clampdown on Cough Syrup Quality: Ministry Sets Strict Compliance Rules
Toxic Cough Syrup: A Tragedy Unfolds, Alarming Authorities and Families
Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: The Deadly Coldrif Cough Syrup