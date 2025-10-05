Political Outcry over Alleged Medicine Mishap in Rajasthan

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday criticized the BJP government in Rajasthan over the alleged deaths of children after consuming cough syrup, accusing them of negligence and corruption.

Gehlot cited the state's prior achievement of implementing a successful free medicine scheme under Congress in 2011 as a contrast.

With three reported child deaths, he urged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to review healthcare initiatives, while the government insists the medicine is safe based on lab tests.

