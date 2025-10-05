Left Menu

Delhi Hospital Hosts Heart Health Walkathon

Sant Parmanand Hospital in Delhi held a 3.6 km walkathon from its Kashmere Gate premises to Raj Ghat to promote heart health. Themed 'Walk together to keep the heart alive, healthy and strong', the event saw over a thousand participants, including several dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:17 IST
On Sunday, Sant Parmanand Hospital in Delhi organized a walkathon to emphasize the importance of heart health and fitness among its citizens. Starting from its Kashmere Gate premises, the 3.6 km walk concluded at the historic Gandhi Smriti, Raj Ghat.

Themed 'Walk together to keep the heart alive, healthy and strong', the event attracted over a thousand participants. Distinguished guests included Abhay Verma, BJP Chief Whip of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Major General Sanjeev Singh, Col. U.S. Chauhan, and Dr. Sagar Raj Gopal, among others.

Each attendee received a complimentary kit and the hospital emphasized such initiatives are critical to raising community awareness about the pivotal role of fitness in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

