Delhi Hospital Hosts Heart Health Walkathon

On Sunday, Sant Parmanand Hospital in Delhi organized a walkathon to emphasize the importance of heart health and fitness among its citizens. Starting from its Kashmere Gate premises, the 3.6 km walk concluded at the historic Gandhi Smriti, Raj Ghat.

Themed 'Walk together to keep the heart alive, healthy and strong', the event attracted over a thousand participants. Distinguished guests included Abhay Verma, BJP Chief Whip of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Major General Sanjeev Singh, Col. U.S. Chauhan, and Dr. Sagar Raj Gopal, among others.

Each attendee received a complimentary kit and the hospital emphasized such initiatives are critical to raising community awareness about the pivotal role of fitness in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)