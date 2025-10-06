Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Jaipur's SMS Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives

A devastating fire at Sawai Man Singh Hospital's trauma centre in Jaipur resulted in the tragic death of six critical patients. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, led to chaos as patients were evacuated. Firefighters controlled the fire after two hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-10-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 07:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly fire engulfed the trauma centre at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital late Sunday, tragically claiming the lives of six critical patients. The inferno, believed to have been sparked by a short circuit, wreaked havoc at the state-run facility, prompting an urgent evacuation effort.

With smoke quickly spreading through the building, chaos ensued as hospital staff and attendants rushed to save the patients. Despite their efforts, the fast-spreading flames made rescue operations increasingly perilous. Firefighters, alerted to the emergency, managed to control the blaze within two hours.

Authorities, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, visited the site to assess the situation. However, the incident raised allegations from patient attendants, who accused the staff of negligence and failing to provide timely updates on patient conditions during the emergency.

