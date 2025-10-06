Left Menu

Heroic Medical Response Cures 200 Pesticide Poisoning Cases in Akola

The government hospital in Akola treated 200 pesticide poisoning cases between July and September. Dr ShyamKumar Shirsam confirmed only five patients remain, and one has died pending post-mortem results. The hospital's response highlights its critical role in managing agricultural health crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The government hospital in Akola has successfully treated 200 people for pesticide poisoning between July and September, showing the hospital's crucial role in dealing with agricultural health emergencies, an official reported.

According to Dr. ShyamKumar Shirsam, the hospital's medical superintendent, only five patients remain in stable condition, showcasing the effectiveness of the medical team's response.

Tragically, one patient, Ganesh Dnyaneshwar Katre, 23, has died after exposure to pesticides in the field. Post-mortem results are pending for further insights into the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

