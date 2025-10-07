DHI India Achieves NABH Accreditation: Raising the Bar in Hair Transplant Industry

New Delhi, 7th October 2025 – DHI Medical Group Clinic has distinguished itself as the first and only hair transplant clinic in India to be accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH). This accolade highlights the clinic's dedication to patient safety, ethics, and exceptional quality of care.

According to Ajay Bansal, CEO of DHI Medical Group, obtaining the NABH accreditation is a landmark achievement that elevates the clinic's commitment to excellence. It provides both local and international patients with confidence in receiving world-class care, with procedures conducted by certified specialists adhering to international standards.

Amidst a booming hair restoration market projected to grow significantly, DHI India is setting a new standard with their advanced technology and patient-first approach. The clinic's renowned Direct Hair Implantation (DHI™) technique affirms its role as a vanguard in the field, ensuring natural-looking and safe outcomes for patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)