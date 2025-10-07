Global Pro-Palestinian Protests Ignite Controversy Amid Gaza Crisis

Pro-Palestinian protests are set to occur in various countries on Tuesday to commemorate the second anniversary of a significant Hamas attack on Israel, despite warnings that these gatherings could heighten tensions, particularly in regions with a history of violence.

The attack on October 7, 2023, by Hamas gunmen resulted in 1,200 deaths and 251 hostages. Israel's retaliatory strike led to over 67,000 deaths in Gaza, according to local health officials. Anticipated protests in cities such as London, Paris, and Sydney aim to shed light on humanitarian issues in Gaza.

However, some politicians view these rallies as poorly timed and potentially inflammatory, with accusations of glorifying violence. Globally, governments are balancing the right to protest with ensuring the safety of Jewish communities amid increasing antisemitic incidents.

