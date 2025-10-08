Tragic Consequences: Contaminated Cough Syrup Crisis Unfolds

The tragedy involving a contaminated cough syrup leading to the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh has prompted swift action from the Tamil Nadu government. The factory, located in Kancheepuram district, was sealed as officials investigate the manufacturing processes.

On October 7, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla confirmed the deaths occurred due to kidney failure after consuming the adulterated syrup. The Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration's test results indicated the presence of impurities.

The Special Investigation Team is set to inspect the premises in Sunguvarchathram. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has banned sales and recalled the cough syrup, known as 'Coldrif,' effective October 1. The pharmaceutical firm responsible has yet to comment on these critical developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)