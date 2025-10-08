Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

Production at a pharmaceutical unit in Indore has been temporarily halted following the discovery of more than 200 deficiencies in compliance with established standards, a health department official announced on Wednesday.

Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, the Chief Medical and Health Officer, revealed that both central and state government departments conducted a joint inspection of the unit, located in the Sanwer Road Industrial Area, in the last week of September. The inspection identified 216 deficiencies during the evaluation of drug production and associated processes, leading officials to halt operations until further notice. A show-cause notice has been issued to the private company responsible for the unit.

This move comes in the wake of recent scrutiny on the pharmaceutical sector, following the tragic deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh, including 17 from the Chhindwara district. The fatalities were linked to kidney infections allegedly caused by the consumption of a contaminated cough syrup known as Coldrif.

