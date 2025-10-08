Left Menu

Cough Syrup Contamination Tragedy Sparks Blame Game

Madhya Pradesh minister Narendra Shivaji Patel has blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the deaths of 20 children due to contaminated cough syrup. The Tamil Nadu government has banned the sale of the syrup, while investigations and political accusations continue. Measures are being taken to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:26 IST
Cough Syrup Contamination Tragedy Sparks Blame Game
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh minister Narendra Shivaji Patel has attributed the tragic deaths of 20 children to the Tamil Nadu government's alleged negligence in inspecting a contaminated cough syrup. The syrup, banned since October 1, was manufactured in Tamil Nadu, where Patel claims oversight led to the distribution of adulterated medicine.

The Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration's tests on October 4 revealed the syrup was adulterated, prompting immediate production halt orders. This has sparked a political unrest, with Patel calling for accountability from Tamil Nadu, insisting on the state's duty to issue proper manufacturing licenses and thorough inspections.

Patel reported that Madhya Pradesh will enhance its medicine testing protocols, while pointing out flaws in Tamil Nadu's inspection procedures. Amidst calls for stern action against responsible parties, political figures nationwide are involved in contentious debates, as investigations progress to identify lapses leading to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
2
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global
3
Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025