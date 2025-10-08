Cough Syrup Contamination Tragedy Sparks Blame Game

Madhya Pradesh minister Narendra Shivaji Patel has attributed the tragic deaths of 20 children to the Tamil Nadu government's alleged negligence in inspecting a contaminated cough syrup. The syrup, banned since October 1, was manufactured in Tamil Nadu, where Patel claims oversight led to the distribution of adulterated medicine.

The Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration's tests on October 4 revealed the syrup was adulterated, prompting immediate production halt orders. This has sparked a political unrest, with Patel calling for accountability from Tamil Nadu, insisting on the state's duty to issue proper manufacturing licenses and thorough inspections.

Patel reported that Madhya Pradesh will enhance its medicine testing protocols, while pointing out flaws in Tamil Nadu's inspection procedures. Amidst calls for stern action against responsible parties, political figures nationwide are involved in contentious debates, as investigations progress to identify lapses leading to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)