India's Youth on a Tobacco-Free Path: Launch of TFYC 3.0
The Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0 aims to create a tobacco-free learning environment in India by raising awareness among youth about tobacco-related risks. The campaign includes enforcement drives and educational workshops to promote health and wellness across schools and universities.
- Country:
- India
The Indian ministries of Education and Health and Family Welfare are set to launch the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0 (TFYC 3.0) this Thursday. The initiative targets the creation of a tobacco-free learning environment aimed at safeguarding the health of young citizens throughout the nation, officials have announced.
Despite ongoing efforts, tobacco use remains a significant public health issue in India, with over 1.3 million fatalities annually attributed to tobacco-related causes. According to the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS-2019), 8.4% of students aged 13-15 years currently use tobacco products, with the average age of initiation being just 10 years. In response, the government has embraced a comprehensive approach involving awareness, prevention, and enforcement strategies.
The 60-day national campaign seeks to educate and empower children and youth to curb tobacco use. Key activities include enforcement drives for tobacco-free educational institutions, workshops for educators and volunteers, and community campaigns establishing tobacco-free zones around schools and colleges. States and Union Territories are encouraged to reaffirm their commitment to implementing Guidelines for Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions, underscoring a collective effort to combat tobacco and substance abuse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
H-1B Visa Fee: A Blow to Rural Education and Health Care
Revamping Cleanliness Standards in Higher Education
Naidu's Crackdown on Illicit Liquor: A Bold Move for Public Health
Delhi University VC, Indian VP Discuss Future of Higher Education
Kejriwal Calls for Education and Healthcare Reform to Make India a Vishwaguru