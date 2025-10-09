Unlocking Economic Potential Through Eye Healthcare Investments
A Rs 22,100 crore investment in eye healthcare can unlock Rs 3.6 lakh crore annually for India. Simple eye care measures yield significant economic returns. The report highlights the need for proactive eye health management to boost productivity, employment, education, and reduce caregiving burdens.
- Country:
- India
A strategic investment of Rs 22,100 crore in eye healthcare could lead to annual economic gains of Rs 3.6 lakh crore for India, as revealed in a recent report. This initiative includes measures like eye tests in schools and distributing reading glasses.
Prepared by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, along with the Seva Foundation and Fred Hollows Foundation, the report underscores a remarkable return of Rs 16 for every rupee invested. It was presented at a high-level United Nations General Assembly meeting, held prior to World Sight Day.
The findings outline six priority areas for government action, aiming to prevent sight loss that affects 70 crore Indians, with vast implications for productivity, education, and gender equality. Advocates call for eye health to become a central focus of national policy, demonstrating the transformative impact of improving visual health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We are deepening UK-India Technology Security Initiative: UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai.
India-UK trade deal launchpad to boost British leadership in tech to life sciences to renewable energy and more: UK PM Keir Starmer.
India on track to become 3rd largest economy by 2028, UK perfectly placed to be partner in that journey: UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai.
Pioneering Water Stewardship: India Water & Rivers Forum 2025 Sets New Milestone
LG Electronics India's Blockbuster IPO: A Historic 54.02x Subscription Success