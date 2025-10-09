Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Crackdown on Pharma Malpractice

In a tragic incident, 22 children from Madhya Pradesh have died due to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup, linked to suspected kidney failure. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a crackdown on those responsible, promising strict action and prioritizing the safety of children.

The owner of the pharmaceutical company, Ranganathan from Sresan Pharma in Tamil Nadu, was arrested in connection with the case. Critical documents were seized from his factory by the Madhya Pradesh police. The state government has swiftly initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

CM Yadav, visiting Nagpur to meet affected families and monitor children's treatment, reiterated his commitment to ensuring justice and emphasized no leniency for those jeopardizing innocent lives. The SIT's prompt action underscores the government's resolve to protect public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)