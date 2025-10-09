Left Menu

Celebrating Survival: New Book Unveils 108 Cancer Triumph Stories

A new book 'I Am a Cancer Survivor' by Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy, featuring 108 inspiring cancer survivor stories, was launched at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. This collection emphasizes hope, resilience, and the significant role early detection plays in fighting cancer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:29 IST
Celebrating Survival: New Book Unveils 108 Cancer Triumph Stories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new book titled 'I Am a Cancer Survivor', authored by the esteemed oncologist Dr. P. Vijay Anand Reddy, was unveiled at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. The publication features 108 moving real-life stories from cancer survivors, celebrating their courage and stamina in battling the disease.

The launch event, graced by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, highlighted the importance of awareness and early detection in cancer treatment. The minister hailed the book as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and an inspirational guide for patients and families.

Published by Penguin Random House India, the book reflects the ethos of Apollo Hospitals in prioritizing patient care through hope and compassion, reinforcing cancer survivability through human connection and advanced medical practices.

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

 India
2
Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain

Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain

 India
4
Empowering Tribal Leadership: A New Dawn for Odisha's Villages

Empowering Tribal Leadership: A New Dawn for Odisha's Villages

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025