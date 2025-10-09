Celebrating Survival: New Book Unveils 108 Cancer Triumph Stories

A new book titled 'I Am a Cancer Survivor', authored by the esteemed oncologist Dr. P. Vijay Anand Reddy, was unveiled at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. The publication features 108 moving real-life stories from cancer survivors, celebrating their courage and stamina in battling the disease.

The launch event, graced by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, highlighted the importance of awareness and early detection in cancer treatment. The minister hailed the book as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and an inspirational guide for patients and families.

Published by Penguin Random House India, the book reflects the ethos of Apollo Hospitals in prioritizing patient care through hope and compassion, reinforcing cancer survivability through human connection and advanced medical practices.