Anupriya Patel Launches Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0 to Protect Youth

In a continued effort to safeguard India’s young generation from the perils of tobacco addiction, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel, launched the third edition of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign (TFYC 3.0) at a hybrid event in New Delhi. The campaign, organized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), seeks to mobilize youth, educational institutions, and communities toward creating a tobacco-free and addiction-free India.

The event was graced by Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, MoHFW; Shri Amit Yadav, Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment; Dr. Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services; and Smt. V. Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary, MoHFW. The launch marked a major milestone in India’s sustained fight against tobacco and substance abuse, aligning closely with the vision of “Swasth Bharat, Sampann Bharat” and the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Protecting Youth from Tobacco and Nicotine Addiction

Addressing the gathering, Smt. Anupriya Patel underscored that tobacco use remains one of the most pressing public health challenges in India, with children and adolescents particularly vulnerable to early exposure. “Tobacco consumption often starts with experimentation during adolescence and leads to lifelong addiction, chronic diseases, and premature deaths,” she cautioned.

She noted that the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign, initiated in 2023, is a flagship awareness and behavior-change initiative aimed at empowering youth to resist peer pressure, make informed choices, and become ambassadors of a tobacco-free lifestyle. “Our goal is not just to raise awareness but to equip young people to make positive, conscious decisions for their own health and that of society,” she said.

The Minister reaffirmed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of youth as the harbingers of Viksit Bharat, stressing that safeguarding their health is central to building a prosperous, addiction-free nation.

Government’s Ongoing Efforts in Tobacco Control

Highlighting India’s robust tobacco control framework, Smt. Patel said the government has banned all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship, including electronic cigarettes, and has implemented large pictorial health warnings on packaging, which are among the most stringent globally.

She also emphasized measures such as the prohibition of tobacco sales to minors below 18 years and the ban on sales within 100 yards of educational institutions. The production, sale, and storage of e-cigarettes is completely prohibited under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019.

India has also led globally in regulating tobacco depiction in films, television, and digital media, ensuring that anti-tobacco messages reach vast and diverse audiences. “Through sustained policy interventions, India has demonstrated that strong governance and public awareness can go hand in hand in tackling a deep-rooted social challenge,” she added.

Partnership for a Tobacco-Free Generation

The campaign’s approach reflects a whole-of-government and whole-of-society model, bringing together multiple ministries and community organizations. TFYC 3.0 is implemented in close partnership with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Electronics and IT, and others.

Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Health Secretary, highlighted that 65% of India’s population is under 35, making youth-centric awareness crucial. She noted that India’s efforts under the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and national laws such as COTPA 2003 and PECA 2019 have been instrumental in reducing tobacco consumption rates, as acknowledged by the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS).

Shri Amit Yadav, Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, linked tobacco prevention to the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, emphasizing that tobacco use is often the “first step” toward substance abuse. He stated that schools and colleges play a pivotal role in early prevention and that curriculum-based programs and teacher training will be expanded to build awareness and resilience among students.

He further stressed on community and youth participation, noting that “drugs are a silent weapon that destroy societies” and that prevention through education remains the most effective countermeasure.

Key Components of Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0

The 60-day TFYC 3.0 focuses on six enhanced strategies to strengthen India’s fight against tobacco:

Intensifying public awareness campaigns through digital, print, and community-based outreach. Reinforcing compliance with the Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) Guidelines, maintaining schools and colleges as tobacco-free zones. Strengthening enforcement of COTPA 2003 and PECA 2019 to curb sales, advertising, and usage. Expanding Tobacco-Free Villages, empowering communities to adopt collective anti-tobacco pledges. Harnessing social media for youth engagement through creative campaigns and influencer partnerships. Building capacity for tobacco cessation, integrating support through healthcare and Ayush networks.

Major Launches and Highlights from the Event

The national launch event featured several important announcements and activities that will expand the reach of the campaign:

Dedication of the 4th National Tobacco Testing Laboratory at NIMHANS, Bengaluru , to enhance quality monitoring of tobacco products.

Launch of two national documents: the Operational Guidelines for Establishing Tobacco Cessation Centres in Ayush Institutions and the National Strategic Action Plan for Tobacco Cessation .

Educational Resources Released : A WHO–Vital Strategies video series for schools to educate students on tobacco’s health harms.

Voice of Tobacco Victims (VoTV) shared moving testimonials from survivors of tobacco-related diseases, inspiring young participants to say no to addiction.

Pledge Ceremony : Participants took the ‘Say No to Tobacco’ pledge , reaffirming their commitment to stay tobacco-free.

Awareness Activities: Flash mob performances on the campaign anthem “Aaj Zindagi Jeete Hain”, and an awareness bike rally by the Harley Owners Group and Delhi Bikers Breakfast Run, which spread the campaign message across the capital.

Collective Action for a Healthier Tomorrow

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare concluded the event by calling upon all citizens — especially youth, educators, parents, and community leaders — to actively participate in the campaign. It encouraged sustained engagement on social media, participation in local awareness drives, and dissemination of tobacco-free messages.

Through the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0, the government aims to empower India’s young citizens to become the torchbearers of a tobacco-free, addiction-free, and health-conscious India, realizing the shared vision of Swasth Bharat, Sampann Bharat.