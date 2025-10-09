Pharma Firm Owner Arrested in Toxic Cough Syrup Scandal

In a significant development, the Madhya Pradesh Special Investigation Team, with aid from Chennai police, detained G Ranganathan, proprietor of Sresan Pharma Company, for his involvement in an adulterated cough syrup case that has resulted in fatalities in Madhya Pradesh.

Following the arrest, Ranganathan was presented at Saidapet magistrate court, where he received a transit remand. He is being transported to Chhindwara by Madhya Pradesh police, local sources confirmed.

Subsequent to the incident, the Tamil Nadu government has temporarily revoked the company's manufacturing license and is considering permanent closure. Authorities have already suspended two state drug inspectors for failing to conduct necessary inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)