BCDA Halts Coldrif Syrup Sales Amid Health Fears

The Bengal Chemists and Druggists Association (BCDA) announced a suspension of Coldrif syrup sales across retail and wholesale outlets in the state, amidst fears related to child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh.

Amidst precautionary steps, BCDA assured that the batch blamed for the Madhya Pradesh incident hasn't reached West Bengal. Yet, the advisory stands firm, urging sellers to hold off sales and restocking of the syrup.

Concurrently, the arrest of Coldrif's manufacturer is raising safety alarms about over-the-counter medicines. Further investigations reveal potentially harmful chemicals—diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol—in the syrup, which experts warn could severely damage kidneys.

(With inputs from agencies.)