Miracle at 105: Morni Devi's Inspiring Hip Surgery Recovery

105-year-old Morni Devi overcame a fractured hip through a successful bipolar hemiarthroplasty, allowing her to stand and walk within 24 hours post-surgery. The procedure was conducted at Max Super Speciality Hospital, demonstrating that advanced age shouldn't hinder life-changing surgeries, with her recovery exemplifying the power of timely intervention and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:45 IST
In a remarkable testament to the power of modern medicine, 105-year-old Morni Devi not only survived a fractured hip but is back on her feet within just 24 hours post-surgery. The bipolar hemiarthroplasty, performed at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Shalimar Bagh on September 30, illustrates how age is no longer a barrier to major surgery.

According to Dr. Simon Thomas, who led the procedure, the surgery replaces the broken hip joint ball with a smooth-moving metal ball. This partial replacement is critical in restoring mobility and reducing pain for patients who may otherwise face long-term immobility and its associated complications.

The case of Morni Devi stands out as an inspiring example of how timely surgical intervention and advanced healthcare technology can dramatically alter the recovery trajectory, even in centenarians. Her rapid recovery underscores the importance of medical expertise and post-operative care in improving quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

