Jharkhand's Crackdown on Medicine Quality

In an effort to guarantee public access to safe medicines, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari conducted an unannounced inspection at a medical store in Ranchi, collecting various cough syrup samples from different brands.

The samples have been submitted to the state drugs director for testing, with the health minister demanding an expedited report. A new state-wide initiative includes surprise checks of all medical stores, wholesalers, and drug depots.

Ansari stressed the importance of eradicating fake or low-standard medicines. Any store found guilty of violations will face serious repercussions such as sealing, license revocation, and legal action. Inspection teams are being mobilized across districts to continue sample collection and testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)