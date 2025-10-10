Left Menu

Jharkhand's Crackdown on Medicine Quality

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari initiated surprise inspections at medical stores in Ranchi, collecting samples of cough syrups for quality testing. This state-wide campaign aims to ensure the availability of safe medicines. Stores found violating regulations will face severe consequences, including sealing and legal action.

In an effort to guarantee public access to safe medicines, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari conducted an unannounced inspection at a medical store in Ranchi, collecting various cough syrup samples from different brands.

The samples have been submitted to the state drugs director for testing, with the health minister demanding an expedited report. A new state-wide initiative includes surprise checks of all medical stores, wholesalers, and drug depots.

Ansari stressed the importance of eradicating fake or low-standard medicines. Any store found guilty of violations will face serious repercussions such as sealing, license revocation, and legal action. Inspection teams are being mobilized across districts to continue sample collection and testing.

