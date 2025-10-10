Left Menu

Doctors Demand Justice in 'Coldrif' Tragedy

Government doctors in Madhya Pradesh protested the arrest of Dr. Praveen Soni, accused of negligence in the deaths of 22 children due to contaminated Coldrif syrup. They demanded action against the real culprits and capital punishment for manufacturers of adulterated drugs, expressing concern over the impact on doctors' morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:19 IST
Doctors Demand Justice in 'Coldrif' Tragedy
doctor
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant protest, thousands of government doctors in Madhya Pradesh have voiced their discontent against what they term the 'illegal arrest' of Dr. Praveen Soni. This follows the deaths of 22 children due to the consumption of contaminated 'Coldrif' cough syrup.

Alleging that the syrup contained a dangerous industrial solvent, the doctors argue that Dr. Soni has been unjustly made a scapegoat while calling for severe penalties, including the death penalty for the manufacturers. Meanwhile, Dr. Soni, a popular figure among the impoverished tribal regions, was recognized for prescribing affordable medicines.

The situation escalates with demands for investigations into the state's lax drug testing facilities, and concerns about the prosecution's impact on medical professionals in remote areas. Arrests have already been made, including that of the manufacturing company's owner, with a legal battle now looming.

TRENDING

1
Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

 Global
2
Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management Plant

Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management P...

 India
3
New Zealand's Commanding Win: Devine and Halliday Shine in Women's World Cup

New Zealand's Commanding Win: Devine and Halliday Shine in Women's World Cup

 India
4
North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances

North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025