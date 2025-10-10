Doctors Demand Justice in 'Coldrif' Tragedy

In a significant protest, thousands of government doctors in Madhya Pradesh have voiced their discontent against what they term the 'illegal arrest' of Dr. Praveen Soni. This follows the deaths of 22 children due to the consumption of contaminated 'Coldrif' cough syrup.

Alleging that the syrup contained a dangerous industrial solvent, the doctors argue that Dr. Soni has been unjustly made a scapegoat while calling for severe penalties, including the death penalty for the manufacturers. Meanwhile, Dr. Soni, a popular figure among the impoverished tribal regions, was recognized for prescribing affordable medicines.

The situation escalates with demands for investigations into the state's lax drug testing facilities, and concerns about the prosecution's impact on medical professionals in remote areas. Arrests have already been made, including that of the manufacturing company's owner, with a legal battle now looming.