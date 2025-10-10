Delhi Health Minister's Vigil: Ensuring Seamless Healthcare and Tackling Misleading Reports

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of the LNJP Hospital, emphasizing the need for all life-saving equipment to be in perfect working order. He assured that all 80 ventilators at the hospital are operational, with 18 held in reserve for emergencies, and promised swift technical resolutions within 24 hours.

Minister Singh toured the hospital's emergency and intensive care units, engaging directly with doctors, nursing staff, and patients to assess existing facilities and care protocols. He reaffirmed the Delhi government's commitment to enhancing accessible and quality healthcare for all citizens, pledging full support to remedy any operational challenges.

Addressing misleading reports about non-functional ventilators, Singh stressed the hospital's efficiency and debunked rumors as baseless, supported by official records. The minister also noted future infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of MRI and CT scan machines across Delhi government hospitals by January 2026, in alignment with his broader strategic vision for healthcare improvements.