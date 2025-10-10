Left Menu

Delhi Health Minister's Vigil: Ensuring Seamless Healthcare and Tackling Misleading Reports

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh conducted a surprise inspection at LNJP Hospital to ensure all life-saving equipment, including 80 ventilators, are operational. Addressing misinformation about non-working ventilators, he emphasized the government's commitment to accessible healthcare and upcoming diagnostic infrastructure upgrades. Steps to address previous mismanagement issues were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:24 IST
Delhi Health Minister's Vigil: Ensuring Seamless Healthcare and Tackling Misleading Reports
Pankaj Kumar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of the LNJP Hospital, emphasizing the need for all life-saving equipment to be in perfect working order. He assured that all 80 ventilators at the hospital are operational, with 18 held in reserve for emergencies, and promised swift technical resolutions within 24 hours.

Minister Singh toured the hospital's emergency and intensive care units, engaging directly with doctors, nursing staff, and patients to assess existing facilities and care protocols. He reaffirmed the Delhi government's commitment to enhancing accessible and quality healthcare for all citizens, pledging full support to remedy any operational challenges.

Addressing misleading reports about non-functional ventilators, Singh stressed the hospital's efficiency and debunked rumors as baseless, supported by official records. The minister also noted future infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of MRI and CT scan machines across Delhi government hospitals by January 2026, in alignment with his broader strategic vision for healthcare improvements.

TRENDING

1
Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

 Global
2
Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management Plant

Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management P...

 India
3
New Zealand's Commanding Win: Devine and Halliday Shine in Women's World Cup

New Zealand's Commanding Win: Devine and Halliday Shine in Women's World Cup

 India
4
North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances

North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025