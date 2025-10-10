Left Menu

Mix-Up at Cancer Center: Chemotherapy Blunder Sparks Investigation

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered an investigation into reports of chemotherapy pills meant for lung cancer patients being administered to brain cancer patients at the Regional Cancer Center. The inquiry will be led by the State Drugs Controller and RCC Director, with findings due in three weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has launched an investigation following reports of a significant error at the Regional Cancer Center (RCC) where chemotherapy pills designated for lung cancer patients were allegedly dispensed to those with brain cancer.

Justice Alexander Thomas, chairperson of the SHRC, issued the investigation order based on media reports, with the State Drugs Controller mandated to identify any lapses, and a report is expected within three weeks.

The RCC Director has also been tasked with examining the incident, and both officials are required to report to Justice Thomas at the SHRC headquarters on November 6 at 10 am to present their findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

