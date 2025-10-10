Mix-Up at Cancer Center: Chemotherapy Blunder Sparks Investigation

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has launched an investigation following reports of a significant error at the Regional Cancer Center (RCC) where chemotherapy pills designated for lung cancer patients were allegedly dispensed to those with brain cancer.

Justice Alexander Thomas, chairperson of the SHRC, issued the investigation order based on media reports, with the State Drugs Controller mandated to identify any lapses, and a report is expected within three weeks.

The RCC Director has also been tasked with examining the incident, and both officials are required to report to Justice Thomas at the SHRC headquarters on November 6 at 10 am to present their findings.

