Global Call for Apology on COVID Vaccine Mandates

Dr. Aseem Malhotra and Dr. Andrea Lamont Nazarenko advocate for public health bodies to issue apologies for COVID vaccine mandates, arguing they have spurred distrust and conspiracy theories. Their call for transparency and reevaluation of vaccine policies seeks to rebuild public trust in scientific integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:37 IST
Malhotra
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Indian cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra, along with Dr. Andrea Lamont Nazarenko, has urged medical organizations to apologize publicly for COVID vaccine mandates, which they argue have increased distrust and conspiracies. Published in the 'Science, Public Health Policy and the Law', their plea addresses the fallout from pandemic-era public policy.

Both authors acknowledge the initial need for evidence-driven decisions during the pandemic's early days but insist such justifications cannot persist without scrutiny. They recommend a temporary global halt on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and formal apologies to regain public trust.

The article has been positively received by global health experts who believe it is vital to rebuild confidence in health authorities. Calls for accountability and transparency are seen as critical steps toward restoring trust in public health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

