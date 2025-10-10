Global Call for Apology on COVID Vaccine Mandates

British Indian cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra, along with Dr. Andrea Lamont Nazarenko, has urged medical organizations to apologize publicly for COVID vaccine mandates, which they argue have increased distrust and conspiracies. Published in the 'Science, Public Health Policy and the Law', their plea addresses the fallout from pandemic-era public policy.

Both authors acknowledge the initial need for evidence-driven decisions during the pandemic's early days but insist such justifications cannot persist without scrutiny. They recommend a temporary global halt on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and formal apologies to regain public trust.

The article has been positively received by global health experts who believe it is vital to rebuild confidence in health authorities. Calls for accountability and transparency are seen as critical steps toward restoring trust in public health initiatives.

