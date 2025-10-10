Left Menu

King Mohammed VI Advocates for Reforms Amidst Youth Protests

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has urged reforms to create jobs for young people, improve public services, and address regional inequalities. His call coincides with youth protests demanding better health, education, and an end to corruption. The King emphasized local development and tackling high unemployment rates among youth.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco called for urgent reforms to address youth unemployment and regional disparities during a parliamentary opening speech.

The King's call came after youth protests demanding better health, education, and anti-corruption measures. He emphasized no conflict between national projects and social programs.

Targeting high youth unemployment, the King urged progress in the health and education sectors, particularly in impoverished areas such as mountains and oases, where poverty remains high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

