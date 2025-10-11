Left Menu

Crackdown on Bogus Doctors: Illegal Clinics Uncovered in Maharashtra

Authorities in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, have registered a case against four women operating illegal medical clinics without valid licenses. Raids uncovered unqualified individuals prescribing medications and seized medical supplies, including fake degree certificates. The investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made yet.

In a significant crackdown on bogus medical practitioners, authorities in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, have registered a case against four women running illegal clinics without valid medical licenses. This revelation follows recent raids conducted in Gayatri Nagar and Gandhi Nagar, where unqualified individuals were found treating unsuspecting patients and prescribing allopathic medicines.

The action was initiated following a formal complaint lodged by Dr. Mohammad Shoeb Ansari, a medical officer from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation. The accused individuals, identified as Salma Bano Januel Shaikh, Neelam Ratan Chaurasiya, Nusrat Bano Sufiyan Khan, and Nasad Bano Mumtaz Ansari, were allegedly involved in this unlawful practice.

During the raids, authorities seized significant quantities of allopathic medicines, injections, medical equipment, and fake degree certificates. Although the investigation is ongoing, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection to the case.

