The Silent Strain of EMI: How Debt Challenges Mental Health in India

Mumbai: The burden of Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) is becoming a significant factor in India's mental health crisis. Scheduled payments and growing unsecured debt are leading to widespread anxiety, especially among the urban middle class.

Urban areas exhibit significantly higher mental disorders compared to rural regions, compounded by financial pressures. Economic stress acts as a catalyst for sleep disruption, impacting daily productivity, an issue acknowledged by India's recent Economic Survey.

In response, initiatives like Sounds of Silence provide crucial support by offering counseling services to navigate debt-related anxiety, integrating mental and financial health to help families cope with the dual challenges they face.

