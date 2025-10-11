Delhi Government Strengthens Healthcare with Key Initiatives
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes strengthening government healthcare facilities, prioritizing medicine and equipment availability. In a review meeting, officials are directed to improve hospital infrastructure and ensure compassionate patient care. Gupta also plans to modernize diagnostic equipment through partnerships and improve trust in public health institutions.
11-10-2025
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted her administration's focus on bolstering healthcare in the city, specifically targeting enhanced government hospital facilities.
In a comprehensive review meeting, Gupta, joined by Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, instructed officials to guarantee ample supplies of medicine and infrastructure across hospitals.
Gupta stressed the need for empathetic patient care and announced plans to upgrade outdated medical equipment via Public-Private Partnerships, reiterating her commitment to creating an accessible and reliable healthcare system for all Delhi citizens.
