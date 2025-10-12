CDC Layoffs and Reversals: A Public Health Rollercoaster Amid Government Shutdown

In a turbulent week for U.S. government agencies amidst the ongoing shutdown, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced and subsequently rescinded layoff notices for hundreds of employees. The Trump administration had initially set plans to cut entire offices, impacting about 1,300 employees, including key units at the CDC.

A community-sourced document revealed that multiple units, notably the CDC's Washington office, were slated for closure. Confirming the list's authenticity, insiders from both within the CDC and other health entities shed light on the scope and intent of these targeted layoffs, deemed by health authorities as 'non-essential.'

While the administration, including President Trump himself, blamed the political impasse for the sweeping personnel elimination across the government, controversy brewed as the CDC later reversed numerous job cuts. Public health experts have voiced concern over potential impacts on crucial CDC functions, especially against the backdrop of broader public health policy debates.