Maldives Achieves Historic Milestone in Public Health

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Maldives as the first country to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B, HIV, and syphilis. This 'triple elimination' signifies a monumental achievement in global public health, highlighting the Maldives' commitment to healthcare excellence.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the Maldives for demonstrating that strong political will and investment in maternal and child health can eliminate these deadly diseases. This accomplishment offers hope for other countries aiming for similar results. The WHO South-East Asia Region faces significant transmission challenges, with hepatitis B affecting over 42 million people.

The Maldives' success stems from integrated healthcare strategies, universal health coverage, and robust immunisation systems. This commitment ensures widespread access to antenatal care and vaccinations, preventing infections in newborns. Health Minister Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim highlighted this historic validation as a pledge to continue investing in equitable health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)