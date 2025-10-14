Global Health Alert: Substandard Indian Cough Syrups Pose Severe Risks

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a global alert concerning three 'substandard' oral cough syrups identified in India—Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife. The alert follows the deaths of at least 22 children in India, most under the age of five, reportedly due to kidney failure linked to these syrups.

WHO advises national regulatory authorities to notify them if these products are detected. Authorities are advised to step up surveillance, particularly in informal markets, and healthcare professionals are urged to report any adverse effects. WHO stresses that these medicines are unsafe, especially for children, and warns of potential life-threatening consequences due to diethylene glycol contamination.

WHO and Indian authorities are coordinating to halt production and trace the products. Although no international exports were reported, WHO recommends vigilance. Consumers in possession of these products should not use them and seek medical advice if they experience any adverse symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)