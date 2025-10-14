Left Menu

Philip Morris International Paves Path to a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) organized the Technovation event in Dubai, emphasizing smoke-free technologies to advance public health. PMI leaders highlighted the need for equitable access to these alternatives to decrease smoking rates globally, calling for collaborative efforts from regulators, scientists, and civil society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Philip Morris International (PMI) recently convened the Technovation event in Dubai, focusing on the transformative potential of innovative smoke-free alternatives for public health, particularly in the Global South.

PMI's top executives, including CEO Jacek Olczak, underscored the importance of scientifically-backed, combustion-free products to drive down smoking rates and promote a healthier population. They stressed that the technology for a smoke-free future is viable, urging collaborative efforts from regulators, scientists, civil society, and consumers to overcome barriers.

Frederic De Wilde, President of various regions at PMI, highlighted the hurdles in delivering smoke-free options in developing economies, including smokers' lack of awareness and economic constraints. By broadening its product range, PMI aims to make these alternatives accessible to all income levels and avoid leaving anyone behind. Emphasizing the need for factual communication, Tommaso Di Giovanni, VP Communications, warned against misinformation hampering progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

