Pioneering Milestone: India's 4th National Tobacco Testing Laboratory Launches at NIMHANS

The launch of the 4th National Tobacco Testing Laboratory at NIMHANS enhances India's capacity for tobacco product testing and public health research. This new facility supports regulatory standards through comprehensive analyses, reinforcing commitment to health policies and strengthening tobacco control measures for reduced tobacco consumption health burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:38 IST
On Tuesday, the 4th National Tobacco Testing Laboratory was inaugurated at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), marking a pivotal moment in tobacco product testing and public health research. This launch represents a crucial step in advancing India's capacities in these fields.

The new lab joins the ranks of three existing national facilities: the apex laboratory at the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research in Noida, alongside regional laboratories in Mumbai and Guwahati. These centers collectively strive to enforce regulatory standards and uphold scientific evaluation in accordance with both national and international guidelines.

The sophisticated facility at NIMHANS is poised to elevate research capabilities and strengthen tobacco control measures. It aims to contribute substantially to evidence-based tobacco regulation, aligning with government initiatives to lessen the health impact of tobacco consumption across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

