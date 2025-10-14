Left Menu

Tragedy at MYH: Rat Infestation Exposes Hospital Negligence

The Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice to the state government on a petition by Devram, whose newborn daughter died from rat bites at MYH. He seeks Rs 50 lakh compensation and an investigation. Hospital claims congenital malformations caused the deaths, while JAYS demands accountability for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:05 IST
Tragedy at MYH: Rat Infestation Exposes Hospital Negligence
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has demanded answers from the state government following a distressing petition by a grieving father. The newborn daughter of Devram, a resident of Dhar district, reportedly died due to rat bites at Indore's Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH).

Petitioner Devram is pursuing Rs 50 lakh in compensation and calls for an inquiry into the rat infestation by a retired high court judge. The court's notice also implicates officials from MYH and the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in negligence leading to his daughter's death.

Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) has called for severe consequences, including the suspension of two hospital executives, following a preliminary report highlighting failures in maintaining hospital cleanliness and pest control, revealing deep-seated issues in MYH's management practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

