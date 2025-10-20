Left Menu

Tragic Hospital Deaths Spark Outrage in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her newborn died at a private hospital, leading to police action against the facility. The family alleges negligence, claiming a surgery was unnecessarily performed to profit, despite a normal delivery being possible. The incident has ignited anger and an investigation is underway.

Updated: 20-10-2025 15:06 IST
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a woman and her newborn lost their lives at a private hospital, prompting police to take action against the facility. The hospital has been sealed following a complaint by the deceased's father, with an FIR lodged against the hospital operator.

Sangeeta Devi, 40, from Kasesar village, was admitted to the private hospital in Nagra after going into labor. Her family alleges that a normal delivery was feasible, but the staff opted for surgery simply to increase revenue. The newborn succumbed shortly after birth, and Sangeeta's condition worsened, leading to her death on the same day.

The double fatality has resulted in substantial outrage among the family and local community, prompting swift involvement from police and health officials to defuse tensions. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, and further investigations are continuing to ascertain responsibility.

