Allegations of Negligence in Palghar Hospital Delivery Tragedy
A family in Maharashtra's Palghar district claims their newborn died during delivery due to a lack of doctor presence at Mokhada Rural Hospital. The hospital claims that a doctor was attending another emergency. The child had a congenital anomaly, according to preliminary findings.
In a heart-wrenching incident, a family in Maharashtra's Palghar district has accused a government hospital of negligence after their newborn lost its life during delivery. The family alleges the absence of a doctor for 12 critical hours at Mokhada Rural Hospital.
The husband of the deceased child's mother, 25-year-old Vaishali Ashok Batre, claimed that the delay and lack of expert medical intervention led to the tragedy. The family was later referred to another health center but it was too late.
Taluka Medical Officer Dr. Bhausaheb Chattar refuted these allegations, saying a doctor was attending an emergency snakebite case. He also noted that preliminary findings suggest the baby had a congenital anomaly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
