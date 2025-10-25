Left Menu

Infested Rice Halted: Anganwadi Scandal Unveiled

Rice intended for children at ten Anganwadi centers was found infested with pests during a routine inspection by the State Food Commission. The authorities have suspended the distribution and are investigating the issue, with strict actions planned against those responsible for the oversight.

Updated: 25-10-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:36 IST
An alarming discovery was made when rice earmarked for child distribution at ten Anganwadi centers was found infested with harmful rice weevil larvae and moth worms, officials revealed on Saturday.

This shocking revelation emerged during a standard inspection carried out by the State Food Commission at various centers in the Dhar Chandna Circle of the Kupvi subdivision. These facilities were inexplicably locked at the time of inspection, as stated in an official report.

In light of this serious oversight, the Commission has suspended the distribution of the contaminated supplies and ordered an investigation to hold those accountable. The Child Development Project Officer in Chopal has been tasked with conducting a thorough inquiry and ensuring compliance with regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

