Infested Rice Halted: Anganwadi Scandal Unveiled

An alarming discovery was made when rice earmarked for child distribution at ten Anganwadi centers was found infested with harmful rice weevil larvae and moth worms, officials revealed on Saturday.

This shocking revelation emerged during a standard inspection carried out by the State Food Commission at various centers in the Dhar Chandna Circle of the Kupvi subdivision. These facilities were inexplicably locked at the time of inspection, as stated in an official report.

In light of this serious oversight, the Commission has suspended the distribution of the contaminated supplies and ordered an investigation to hold those accountable. The Child Development Project Officer in Chopal has been tasked with conducting a thorough inquiry and ensuring compliance with regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)