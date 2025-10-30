Man Presumed Dead Found Alive in Hospital Mix-Up Incident

In a bizarre incident in Mahabubabad District, a 45-year-old man who sought treatment at the Government General Hospital was mistakenly presumed dead and transferred to a mortuary. The man, who had come for a kidney issue, was initially denied admission due to a lack of an Aadhaar card and attendant.

The man, left with no means to return to his village, stayed in the hospital premises for two days. Hospital staff found him and moved him to a bench near the mortuary, and later, he was mistakenly taken inside the mortuary by unknown individuals who believed he was deceased.

The police were informed by the mortuary staff upon discovering the unidentified man was alive. He was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. Health officials clarified that he was never inspected by doctors nor pronounced dead and have initiated an inquiry into the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)