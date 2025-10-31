Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Fatal Ayurvedic Syrup Raises Alarm in Madhya Pradesh

A five-month-old girl in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, has died allegedly after consuming an Ayurvedic cough syrup, following previous deaths linked to the allopathic syrup 'Coldrif'. The incident raises the death toll to 25. Authorities are investigating, and the shop selling the products has been sealed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhindwara | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A five-month-old girl's death in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, has added a tragic chapter to a growing health crisis allegedly linked to the consumption of suspicious medicinal products. Officials revealed that the infant died after reportedly ingesting an Ayurvedic cough syrup and medicinal powder bought four days prior.

This latest incident raises the death toll to 25, following the earlier alarm over the allopathic cough syrup 'Coldrif', which contained the toxic compound diethylene glycol. Notably, among the previous victims were 21 children from Chhindwara, with renal failure cited as the cause.

Authorities have responded by sealing the medical shop where the products were purchased and launching a thorough investigation. In further developments, arrests have been made, including that of the manufacturer and a local paediatrician. Samples of the products are being tested as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

