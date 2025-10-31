The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's unexpected promotion of leucovorin as a potential treatment for autism-like symptoms has ignited a heated debate between hopeful parents and cautious specialists. The surge in demand for the drug, traditionally used as a chemotherapy adjunct, underscores the desperate search for effective autism treatments.

Despite testimonials from families citing improvements in communication and social engagement, experts warn that the science behind leucovorin's effectiveness for autism spectrum disorder is limited. Medical professionals face a dilemma, inundated with emotional requests from parents but lacking robust clinical evidence to support widespread use of the drug.

The situation has polarized the autism community, with some advocating for cautious optimism while others call for rigorous clinical trials to validate its use. As the controversy grows, health authorities and researchers emphasize the need for more comprehensive studies to establish any potential benefits and safety concerns.

