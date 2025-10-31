Strengthening Health Systems: Celebrating 20 Years of Norway-India Partnership

The Norway India Partnership Initiative (NIPI) has proven that collaborative efforts can drive successful outcomes, as Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava asserted during a recent meeting. Convened in India, the gathering deliberated on the NIPI's trajectory and future objectives in advancing the nation's health services.

Co-chaired by Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, the meeting coincided with the upcoming 20th anniversary of the initiative, which emerged from a bilateral agreement between Norway and India. The focus was on assessing the NIPI Progress Report 2025 and setting budget plans for the initiative's ongoing fourth phase.

India's financial commitment to the collaboration significantly outweighs Norway's investment, underscoring the program's importance. Since its inception in 2006, NIPI has facilitated health innovations in states like Bihar and Rajasthan, utilizing tools like the IPHS-ODK for evidence-based improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)