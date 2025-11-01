Left Menu

Tragedy at Sri Venkateswara Temple: Stampede Claims Nine Lives

A stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in nine deaths and several injuries. Overcrowding during an auspicious Hindu day led to the incident. The government announced compensation for victims' families, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nine people lost their lives in a tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam on Saturday. Several others sustained injuries as worshippers crowded the temple on a day considered auspicious by Hindus, according to state officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced an inquiry into the incident, revealing that the temple was managed privately. With a capacity for only about 2,000 people, the temple saw an overwhelming 25,000 visitors, which culminated in the chaotic crush.

Srikakulam district's collector and magistrate, Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, confirmed 18 injuries, with two individuals critically hurt and moved to a tertiary care hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the government will provide compensation to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

