Tragedy Strikes: Pregnant Woman's Unfortunate Demise Sparks Inquiry in Jharkhand

A pregnant woman died allegedly in a private hospital after a fall in a Jharkhand government facility. Her family demands compensation, believing negligence occurred. An inquiry is underway to determine the cause of death, as allegations against hospital staff persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand as a 40-year-old pregnant woman died allegedly in a private hospital after reportedly slipping and falling at a government facility ahead of her cesarean section. The family of the woman, identified as Babli Devi, has raised serious allegations of negligence.

The deceased's family claims they were led by an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) associated with them to seek treatment elsewhere, against the advice of hospital staff at the government facility. Despite assurances from medical personnel, the family opted for a private nursing home where Devi succumbed to her injuries.

In response to these allegations, hospital authorities have announced the formation of an investigative committee. The superintendent of the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital emphasized an urgent and thorough examination into the events leading to this tragic outcome. Tensions heightened as the family demanded compensation and initiated a protest at the hospital premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

